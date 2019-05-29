Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed a newspaper extract of standalone Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019, published in English newspaper "BUSINESS STANDARD " and vernacular newspaper "JAI HIND", dated 29th May, 2019

Pdf Link: Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

