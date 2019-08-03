RAGHUVIR SYNTHETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations



2. To Consider and approve the Board Report of the company for the financial year 2018-2019.



3. To appoint Mr. Amrish N. Gandhi, Practicing Company Secretary [Fellow Membership No. 8193] (and failing him Mr. Samsad A. Khan, Practicing Company Secretary) [Membership No. 28719] as the scrutinizer for the 37th Annual General Meeting of the company.



4. To consider and approve the Notice and date of the 37th Annual General Meeting



5. To consider appointment of internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2019-2020



6. any other business with the permission of the Chair.



The Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Company for all its Designated Persons (as per the Insider code) will remain closed from 01.07.2019 to 12.08.2019 (both day inclusive )

Pdf Link: Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Raghuvir Synthetics Limited Will Be Held On 10Th August, 2019 At 2.00 P.M

