Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to Regulation 39 ( 3 ) of the SEBI ( Listing obligations & Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 , we wish to inform you that our company have received an application from mentioned shareholders for issue of Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu of original share certificate as detailed hereunder, which is reported to have been lost/stolen/ Misplaced.

Published on May 27, 2019
