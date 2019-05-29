Pursuant to the SEBI circular vide SEBIIHO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIRIP/2018/139 dated 6th November, 2018. The company have published the notice seeking objection from any person who has claim in respect of the proposed transfer as lodged to the RTA by the transferee for Transfer of Shares in his name.

The newspaper advertisement is published in Indian Express ( in English ) and Financial Express ( in Gujarati ) on 29TH MAY, 2019. The mandated information of the proposed transfer is mentioned n the advertisement which is enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. - NEWSPAPER ADVERTISEMENT RESPECT TO SEBI CIRCULAR VIDE SEBIIHO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIRIP/2018/139 DATED 6TH NOVEMBER, 2018

