The Company considered the transfer of equity shares made by the RTA pursuant to SEBI circular vide SEBIIHO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIRIP/2018/139 dated 6th November, 2018, the . The details of transfer along with RTA register as enclosed herewith. The securities so transferred bear a stamp affixed by the RTA stating that these securities shall be under lock-in for a period of 6 months from the date of registration of transfer and should not be transferred / dematerialized during the said period.

Pdf Link: Raghuvir Synthetics Ltd. - TRANSFER OF SHARES UNDER SEBI CIRCULAR DATED 6TH NOVEMBER, 2018 VIDE SEBIIHO/MIRSD/DOS3/CIRIP/2018/139

