Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.09/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2018-2019 for the consideration and approval of the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The Dividend is proposed to be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuring Annual General Meeting. This final dividend is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share already paid for the financial} year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com