Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 29, 2019 the Board has considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019 as reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the said Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon are attached herewith.



Further, in Compliance with the Regulation 30 read with Regulation 43 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we write to inform that at the said Board Meeting, the Board has also recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.09/- per Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, for the financial year 2018-2019 for the consideration and approval of the shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The Dividend is proposed to be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuring Annual General Meeting. This final dividend is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs. 0.80 per share already paid for the financial year 2018-19.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 1400 hours and concluded at 1800 hours



