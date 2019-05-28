Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend

Record date / cut-off date for Payment of Dividend for the year 2018-19 and to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to vote through e-voting in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on 14-08-2019 is 09-08-2019

