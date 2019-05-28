Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend

Record date / cut-off date for Payment of Dividend for the year 2018-19 and to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to vote through e-voting in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on 14-08-2019 is 09-08-2019

Pdf Link: Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.