Rajapalayam Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per Share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 14, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com