Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 14, 2019)

Rajapalayam Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- per Share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid from the date of Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Rajapalayam Mills Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend (AGM on August 14, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Rajapalayam Mills Ltd

