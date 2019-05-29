This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulation, 2018 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May,2019 is not applicable to our Company.



Further we would like to clarify that our Company is claiming exemption under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation,2015 as Corporate Governance provisions shall not apply to listed entities having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees 10 crores and net worth not exceeding rupees 25 Crores as on the last day of previous financial year in this relation we wish to submit that the paid-up share capital of Rajdarshan Industries Limited (Company) is Rs. 3,10,83,000/- and net worth is not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore as on the last day of the previous financial year (i.e as on March 31, 2018) Rs. 22,27,09,911/- based on last audited financials, therefore pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) read with BSE Circular dated 9th May 2019, Annual Secretarial Compliance Report is not applicable to our Company.



Since our company is exempted under Regulation 15 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are not submitting Annual Secretarial Compliance Report. Further Company shall comply with this regulation within 6 months from the date of applicability.



Please take the same on your record.





Pdf Link: Rajdarshan Industries Ltd. - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com