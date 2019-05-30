Rajesh Exports Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Rajesh Exports Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend of Re. 1 per share (100%) on equity shares of face value of Re. 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming 25th AGM.

Published on May 30, 2019
