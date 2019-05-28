Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed copies of advertisement published in Financial Express and Loksatta newspaper(s) on May 26, 2019 for Extract of Statement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, which was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 25, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Rajkumar Forge Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com