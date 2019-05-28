Rajnish Wellness Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 31St May, 2019

Rajnish Wellness Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday, May 31, 2019 to, inter-alia, consider (i) the recommendations of Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising and; (ii) the proposal for raising of funds by issue of equity shares, bonds/debentures or other securities including through qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue or through any other permissible mode or a combination thereof, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required and determination of issue price, if any.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
