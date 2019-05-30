This is to inform you that Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirement) (Amendment) Regulations,2018 read with SEBI Circular No. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 08.02.2019 and BSEcircular dated 09.05.2019 and 14.05.2019 is not applicable to the Company.

Pdf Link: Rajnish Wellness Ltd - Non Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com