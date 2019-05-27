Rajnish Wellness Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Monday, 27Th May, 2019 At 3:30 PM

The Board of Director duly Considered and approved the Audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the half year and year Ended on 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditor report thereon.

