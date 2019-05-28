Rama Phosphates Ltd. - PRODUCT LAUNCH

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR), we do hereby inform you that the Company has launched its new product,ZINC SULPHATE MONO-HYDRATE (MICRONUTRIENT) under the brand name GIRNAR ZINC GOLD.

Pdf Link: Rama Phosphates Ltd. - PRODUCT LAUNCH

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Rama Phosphates Ltd

