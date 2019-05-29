Raminfo Limited - Intimation Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting

Intimation for Book Closure for the purpose of Twenty Fifth Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, the 27th day of June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Raminfo Limited - Intimation Of Book Closure For Annual General Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Ram Info Ltd

