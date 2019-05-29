Raminfo Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2019, discussed and approved the date, time and venue of 25th Annual General Meeting and related matters thereto.

Published on May 29, 2019
