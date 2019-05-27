Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Please be informed that pursuant to Ramkrishna Forgings Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2015 (ESOP Scheme) the Company has allotted 200 Equity Shares to Eligible Employee on 27th May 2019, pursuant to exercise of the Options.

Pdf Link: Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.