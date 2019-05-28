Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 31, 2019 to September 07, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 07, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

