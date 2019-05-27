Rane Holdings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

The board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 27,2019 (today) have, inter alia, have approved the following matters:

(i) Recommending appointment of Mr. Pradip Kumar Bishnoi as an lndependent Director, to Shareholders for their approval at the ensuing 83rd Annual General Meeting;

(ii) Resignation by Mr. Anjanikumar Choudhari, Non-Executive - lndependent Director, as per the retirement policy of the Company; and

(iii) Recommending appointment of Mr. Harish Lakshman, Vice chairman as Joint Managing Director, to Shareholders for their approval at the ensuing 83rd Annual General Meeting;

The details pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR in connection with the above are furnished in the Annexure.

Published on May 27, 2019
