This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 27, 2019 (Monday) have, inter-alia, recommended a final dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share on 1,42,77,809 equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2018-19 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Eighty Third Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 08, 2019 (AGM 2019) and the same shall be payable to all eligible shareholders whose name appear in the register of members of the Company as on August 01, 2019 (Thursday) (Record Date fixed for this purpose).



The final dividend, if declared by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched on August 14, 2019 (Wednesday) to the eligible shareholders.

Pdf Link: Rane Holdings Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com