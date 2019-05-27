Rane Holdings Ltd. - Re-Constitution Of The Committees Of The Board Of Directors

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have approved the following pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018:

i.Amendments to the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information, effective from April 01, 2019; the said Code has been posted on the Companys corporate website www.ranegroup.com.

ii.Amendments to the Code to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders effective from April 01, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
