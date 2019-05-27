Rane Holdings Ltd. - Reconstitution Of Committees Of The Board

Consequent to the resignation of Mr Anjanikumar Choudhari, Non-Executive, Independent Director, as per the retirement policy of the Company he has ceased to be the Chairman of Audit Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee and a Member of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.
Further, in view of the proposed appointment of Mr. Harish Lakshman as Joint Managing Director of the Company, considered at the meeting of board of directors held on May 27, 2019, he has relinquished his Chairmanship in the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Membership in Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
Pursuant to the above changes, the board of directors has reconstituted the following committees , effective from conclusion of the meeting of board of directors held today viz., May 27, 2019 as per details in attachment

Audit Committee
Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC)
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee
Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Published on May 27, 2019
