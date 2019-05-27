This is with reference to our aforementioned letter intimating Earnings Conference Call scheduled on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 16:00 hrs (IST) to discuss audited financial results for the year ended March 31, 2019. We enclose herewith copy of the Earnings presentation proposed to be made thereat, to the analysts and investors.



The same is also being made available on the website of the company, www.ranegroup.com.



Pdf Link: Rane (Madras) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

