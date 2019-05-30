With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday the 30th May, 2019 which started at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m at the registered office of the Company transacted the following businesses:



1. Considered and approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 as recommended by Audit Committee.



Pursuant to provisions Reg.33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following:



a. Audited Financial Results along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019;

b. Audit Report from the Statutory Auditors of the Company



The report of the Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Rap Media Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com