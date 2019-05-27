Rapicut Carbides Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

As per disclosure under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith News Paper Cuttings of Extract of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019, published on 27th May, 2019 in Business Standard- Ahmedabad and Mumbai edition and in Loksatta - Vadodara edition.

You are requested to make a note of the same.

Pdf Link: Rapicut Carbides Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Rapicut Carbides Ltd

