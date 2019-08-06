RAPID INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.To consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2.Approval of the Draft Directors Report;

3.To fix the time, date, and venue to convene the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company and the closure of register of Members for the purpose of annual general Meeting;

4.To approve the draft Notice of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company;

5.To appoint Pankaj & Associates, Company Secretary in Practice, as the scrutinizer for E-voting at the 41st Annual General Meeting;

and any other matter as may be decided by the Board.



Pdf Link: Rapid Investments Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING ON 14.08.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com