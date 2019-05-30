Rapid Investments Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 30.05.2019 at 4.00 p.m and ended on 5. 00 p.m inter-alia, approved the following:-



i) Audited Financial Statement of Accounts for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

ii) Re-Appointment of Pankaj & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor of the company.

iii) Re-Appointment of Mr. Manish Khandelwal as an Internal Auditor of the company.

iv) To take a note of Circular Resolution passed dated 30.04.2019 in respect of appointment of Mr. Vijay Dalpatbhai Teraiyaan, as company secretary of the Company.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com