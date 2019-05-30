We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 inter alia has primarily transacted the following businesses:

1. Approved the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Approval of board for raising funds from financial institutions to the tune of Rs. 25.00 crore.



We hereby enclose the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors alongwith the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion and declaration by the entity.

The meeting of Board of Directors held today commenced at 4.00 P.M and concluded at 4.30 P.M.

Kindly take the information on record.



Pdf Link: Rathi Bars Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com