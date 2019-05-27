Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Company has received new Domestic order for supply of Titanium Welded Tubes for Rs.73.00 Crores to be completed by May, 2020 and also Export order for supply of Titanium Welded Tubes for approx. Rs.26.00 Crores to be completed by December, 2019.



Kindly take the above on your record.

Pdf Link: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

