The Board has recommended the Dividend of Rs.9.00 per Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2.00 each to the Shareholders for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company

Pdf Link: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com