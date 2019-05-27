Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of newspaper advertisement published in the Economic Times, Gujarati Edition on 24th May, 2019 and Economic Times, English Edition on 25th May, 2019 regarding the Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019.



The above information is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.ratnamani.com.



Kindly take the above on record.

