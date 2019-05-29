We hereby inform you that a Conference Call is scheduled to be held on Friday, 31st May, 2019 at 4.00 p.m. to discuss the Companys Q4 - F.Y. 2018-19 Results and future outlook of the Business. The detail of the same is attached herewith for your ready reference.



Kindly take the above on your record.

Pdf Link: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. - Conference Call To Be Held On Friday, 31St May, 2019 At 4.00 P.M.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com