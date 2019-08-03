Rattanindia Infrastructure Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated August 9, 2019

Rattanindia Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 inter - alia to consider and approve, the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

