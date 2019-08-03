Rattanindia Power Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Dated August 9, 2019.

Rattanindia Power Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, inter - alia to consider and approve, the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Please take the above information on your record.



