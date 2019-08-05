Raunaq Epc International Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Regulations), we are enclosing herewith Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on August 05, 2019 in terms of Regulation 33 of the Regulations.

Published on August 05, 2019
Raunaq EPC International Ltd

