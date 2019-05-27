Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, 27th May, 2019 at Mumbai, inter alia, transacted the following businesses at attached.

Pdf Link: Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd

