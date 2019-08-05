RAVILEELA GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

3. To approve the Directors report for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

4.To approve the notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the company and to fix date,time and venue of the company.

5.To fix the book closure dates for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

6.Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting in the ensuing AGM.

7.Reappointment of P. Samantha Reddy as Whole-time Director of the company.

8.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.

Pdf Link: Ravileela Granites Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 14.08.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com