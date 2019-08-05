Ravindra Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI LODR Regulations, please take notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on August 13, 2019, inter alia, to

1.Consider, approve and take on records the Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019;

2.Consider re-appointment of Mr. Vishwanath Mathur as an Independent Director for the second term of 5 consecutive years;

3.Consider and fix day, date, time and place for convening the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company and approve notice of the same;

4.Consider closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of AGM.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Companys Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of UPSI, Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed for the designated employees covered under the Code, upto Thursday, August 15, 2019.

Pdf Link: Ravindra Energy Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com