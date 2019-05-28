Raymond Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We wish to inform you that the Company has issued duplicate share certificates to shareholders as detailed in Register of New Share Certificates Issued on Duplication enclosed as Annexure - 1, received from Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd., Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company.

We request you to take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Raymond Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Raymond Ltd

