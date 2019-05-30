Outcome of Board Meeting of RDB Rasayans Ltd held today, the 30th May, 2019 and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Rdb Rasayans Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

