Real Growth Commercial Enterprises Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Adjournment Of Board Meeting Scheduled For 29.05.2019 Due To Lack Of Quorum

This is to inform you that due to lack of quorum of Board of Directors of the company, the Board Meeting scheduled for today i.e. May 29, 2019 could not be properly held and convened and accordingly standalone financial statements could not approved and adopted.



As per the provisions of the Section 174(4) of the Companies Act, 2013, the meeting has automatically been adjourned for the next week, same date and time and place i.e. adjourned meeting will be held on 5th June, 2019 inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.



The meeting commenced at 5 pm and waited half an hour for the quorum, but only Mr. Himanshu Garg was present so quorum could not formed as per Companies Act, 2013.



