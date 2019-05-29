Copy of Advertisement of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 47(1)(b) and 47(3) of the (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 published in one English daily newspaper and one daily newspaper in the language of the region, where the registered office of the company is situated.

Pdf Link: Real News & Views Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com