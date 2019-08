In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of REC Limited in its 461st meeting held on August 6, 2019, inter-alia approved the proposals for sale and transfer of wholly owned subsidiaries of REC Transmission Projects Company Limited (RECTPCL) and REC Limited as per details mentioned in the letter attached.

Pdf Link: REC LTD - Sale And Transfer Of Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Of REC Transmission Projects Company Limited (RECTPCL) And REC Limited.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com