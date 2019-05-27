Reliance Capital Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

We attach herewith the media release issued by the Company which is self explanatory.

Pdf Link: Reliance Capital Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Reliance Capital Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.