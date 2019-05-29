Reliance Capital Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In terms of Regulation 39(3) of Chapter IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit the details of share certificate/s reported to have been lost / misplaced by the shareholders as per Annexure - A attached herewith.

Pdf Link: Reliance Capital Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Reliance Capital Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor