Further to our letter dated May 21, 2019 and in terms of Regulation 52(5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a certificate from debenture trustee viz. Axis Trustee Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Pdf Link: Reliance Communications Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com