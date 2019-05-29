Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) and in accordance with the requirements of sub-clause 16(g) of Clause A of Part A of Schedule III of LODR, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 30 May, 2019.



Pdf Link: Reliance Communications Ltd. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com