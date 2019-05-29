Reliance Financial Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Dear Sir,

We wish to inform you that on request of the Debenture Holder, the Company has bought back partially Series B/171103. We request you to take the same on record and delist the series accordingly.

